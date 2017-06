Laidback Luke – Release Pool Party

Dutch DJ/producer Laidback Luke brings his provocative sound to RELEASE at Talking Stick Resort on Saturday, June 10, 2017!

From his origins in the house and techno underground to his current more eclectic style, Laidback Luke has always been a leading light in music of the present day as well as the future. His production skills have earned him crossover hits and remixes with the likes of Mariah Carey, Robin Thicke, Madonna and Nicki Minaj plus three albums under his belt. With residencies at Light and Wynn in Las Vegas, a stack of new releases and his fourth album soon to come, things are looking bright for this EDM veteran.

