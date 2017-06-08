DJ Khaled Explains what DJ Khaled Does

By Abby Hassler

DJ Khaled set the record straight in a recent interview with Billboard for all his haters and skeptics who don’t know what he does or think he doesn’t do anything.

Related: DJ Khaled Works with Rihanna, Travis Scott, Nas, More on ‘Grateful’

“Anybody who’s confused what Khaled does is an idiot,” Khaled said. “I produce, I write, I orchestrate. I’m a mogul and one of the biggest DJs you’ve seen in your life. I’ll bust your a– on some turntables. You go to my Miami studio, you’ll be blinded by the shining of the [platinum and gold] plaques. What, you think my records get made magically?”

The producer, social media personality, DJ, record label executive and author keeps busy these days. He’s usually masterminding big collaborations and projects, such his recent hit track “I’m the One,” which features high-profile names like Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper and Quavo.

“The difference with me is this,” Khaled explaining about how he doesn’t just put his name on others’ work. “I show love. I don’t hide credit for anybody that works with me. A lot of these producers don’t say [who helped them].”