Artists Send Messages of Support for Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert

By Hayden Wright

Ariana Grande’s benefit for survivors of the Manchester terror attack drew some of pop’s biggest names to perform onstage: Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and many more. Stars who couldn’t be there in person shared messages of support on Twitter, applauding Grande’s resilience and sending love to the people of Manchester.

Musicians from Shawn Mendes to Peter Frampton commended Ariana, event organizers and the performers who assembled the massive, heartfelt tribute.

Here’s what some of the musicians tweeted as they watched from a distance:

Sending all my love and thoughts to @ArianaGrande and everyone involved in tonight's show. ❤🇬🇧 redcross.org.uk/Manchester #OneLoveManchester —

Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) June 04, 2017

#OneLoveManchester looks absolutely wonderful ❤️ —

Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) June 04, 2017

I won't be forgetting that night ever . So happy that I was given the opportunity to be involved in what was a fantastic night . —

Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 04, 2017

So moved by #OneLoveManchester Unity and love are the most powerful forces in this world 💘 —

Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) June 04, 2017

i'm sobbing watching #OneLoveManchester Im SO proud of @ArianaGrande and the other artists there, and Manchester for fighting fear with LOVE —

Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) June 04, 2017

Thank you @ArianaGrande and all involved in putting this together #OneLoveManchester twitter.com/chrissyteigen/… —

John Legend (@johnlegend) June 04, 2017

So proud to see the perseverance of the people of #Manchester today and of all those who performed and participated tonight. —

Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) June 04, 2017

Amazing work @ArianaGrande (you're a legend) and everyone involved tonight. #OneLiveManchester ❤️ —

Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) June 04, 2017

God bless you @ArianaGrande . And every single person involved. Such a beautiful, POWERFUL night. My love is with you!!! #OneLoveManchester —

AllyBrooke Hernandez (@AllyBrooke) June 04, 2017

Listening to @ArianaGrande and everyone at #OneLoveManchester! So inspiring! God bless #Manchester! ❤️ —

Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) June 04, 2017

Fix You fucked me up. Massive respect to Ariana and all the performers tonight. Manchester and London, cannot wait to see you on this tour. —

Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) June 04, 2017

This is so wonderfully powerful! Thanks to everyone there watching and performing. Love you Manchester #OneLoveManchester —

Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) June 04, 2017