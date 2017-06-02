After seeing this hilarious Rihanna drama in Game 1… I might just watch game 2

The NBA owes Rihanna a Thank You for bringing in the non-basketball fans to the game. Because after all the fun drama she stirred up the first game, I’m way more interested in watching game 2. 😂 She’s a HUGE LeBron James fan, and has no problem showing it.

Watch her Bow Down to her hero, then Dab and Wave off some Warrior Fan haters.

Then there’s claims that Rihanna was trying to get into Durant’s head by yelling “BRICK” during his free throws.

Durant nailed both his shots, then seemingly looked her way right after, acknowledging her heckling.

However… after the game he denied it.

Well played… can’t wait to see what happens in game 2 😂