Eminem Shares How Jim Carrey Inspired ‘The Eminem Show’

Eminem has been teasing plans for the 15th anniversary of his 2002 album The Eminem Show. Today, the singer posted a photo to Instagram detailing how the project was inspired by actor Jim Carrey.

The photo shows proofs of the album artwork with a handwritten note that reads: “The concert for The Eminem Show was inspired by The Truman Show because my life felt like it was becoming a circus around that time and I felt like I was always being watched. Basically, Jim Carrey wrote my album.”

Check out Em’s post below and the trailer from The Truman Show below.