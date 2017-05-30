2 Chainz ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’ Album to Feature Drake, Travis Scott

By Hayden Wright

2 Chainz’ Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album drops June 16 and the rapper revealed the tracklist on Instagram. He also released the track “4 A.M.” featuring Travis Scott.

In addition to Scott’s appearance and Drake’s guest spot on “Big Amount,” 2 Chainz will share the spotlight with Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign, Trey Songz, Migos, Pharrell, Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd and Monica.

Listen to “4 A.M.” and check out the full tracklisting below.

1. “Saturday Night”

2. “Riverdale Rd.”

3. “4 A.M.” feat. Travis Scott

4. “Door Swang In”

5. “Realize” feat. Nicki Minaj

6. “Poor Fool” feat. Swae Lee

7. “Big Amount” feat. Drake

8. “It’s a Vibe” feat. Ty Dolla Sign, Trey Songz & Jhene Aiko

9. “Rolls Royce Bitch”

10. “Sleep When U Die”

11. “Trap Check”

12. “Blue Cheese” feat. Migos

13. “OG Kush Diet”

14. “Bailan” feat. Pharrell

15. “Burglar Bars” feat. Monica