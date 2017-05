(Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Betcha can’t make it through the whole video without cringing 🙂

On Air Schedule: Thursday 2 AM-4 AM Twitter: @jordan_s_lewis Facebook: @ thatjordanlewis Instagram: @ thatjordanlewis Name: Jordan Lewis Birthday: January 21st Status: Just got engaged! We’re getting married in the Spring. No kids, just...