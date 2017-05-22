Win tickets to Release Pool Parties!

Jeana has your shot at two tickets to the Release Pool Party with Steve Aoki on May 27 and Afro Jack on May 28!

Check out below for how you can win tickets!

How to Win

Listen To Jeana this Monday through Friday!

Tune into Jeana this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Date: Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28

Venue: Talking Stick Resort

Address: 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

For more information, click here!