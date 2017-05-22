Regarding Aneesh’s HIV Topic Today

Knowing your status is INCREDIBLY important, no matter what. The only way to have a 0% chance of contracting any disease or infection is to abstain, so if you’re sexually active make sure you get tested.

I’ve worked with a couple organizations in the past that are super supportive for people who have questions, concerns or are already aware of their status and need medical assistance.

Ignite Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS

HIVAZ.org is another great place to get more information and locations around the valley to get further assistance.

If you have anything else you’d like to contribute to the conversation, whether it’s a question, concern or more – leave us a comment.