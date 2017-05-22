Celebrities React to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Miley Cyrus, Cher, Celine Dion and BTS were Twitter favorites last night. May 22, 2017 5:50 AM
By Hayden Wright

Last night’s Billboard Music Awards celebrated hitmakers past and present, from Cher to Miley Cyrus and every Katy Perry in between. On social media, the evening played out as a lovefest, with celebs tweeting support for one another. Diplo and Chrissy Teigen were all about Miley’s performance while Kim Kardashian admitted she was “jumping up and down on her bed” about Cher’s legendary appearance (her first at an awards show in 15 years).

The Chainsmokers had high praise for Drake while Lea Michele and others were starstruck meeting Celine Dion. Halsey and others clamored to meet BTS, the K-Pop band who pulled an upset in the social media category.

Here’s what the artists had to say about last night’s ceremony:

