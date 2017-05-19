Katy Perry’s new song Swish Swish… about Taylor Swift ??

May 19, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Song, Nicki Minaj, new song, diss track, swish swish

I have my suspicions !! Swish is too sonically similar to Swift… for starters. Second, it’s a diss track. Just look at Nicki’s verse! Referencing Remy Ma, Meek… THIRD… hasn’t Taylor Swift referred to herself as a sheep in one of her songs? Mmmmmm???

Katy sings about how your games tired… karma doesn’t lie.. and I mean.. Taylor Swift has had a string of BAD luck in the public eye. With a lot of her PR magic being revealed.

Listen for yourself, let me know what you think! Taylor Swift diss track or nah?

