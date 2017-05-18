Vince Staples Announces New Album, Drops ‘Big Fish’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Vince Staples has debuted the music video for his latest track, “Big Fish,” off his upcoming album, Big Fish Theory. Staples announced the record will arrive June 23.

Directed by David Helman, the video features Staples sitting on a sinking sailboat, while sharks ominously circle around him.

Big Fish Theory will follow the rapper’s highly acclaimed 2015 Summertime ’06 record. Back in August 2016, he dropped a seven-track EP, Prima Donna, along with a 10-minute short film.

The “Norf Norf” artist recently concluded his North American The Life Aquatic Tour.

Watch “Big Fish” below.