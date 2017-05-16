Win Tickets To Paramore!

May 16, 2017 9:40 AM

Jeana is hooking you up with two tickets to see Paramore at Comerica Theatre on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

Check out below for how you can win tickets!

How to Win

Listen To Jeana this Wednesday through Friday!

  • Tune into Jeana Wednesday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2017.
Venue: Comerica Theatre
Address: 400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!

