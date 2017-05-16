Watch Harry Styles Deliver Hilarious ‘Late Late Show’ Monologue

As the Late Late Show curtains parted at the beginning of tonight’s episode (May 16), audience members were surprised and delighted to see Harry Styles take the stage like a boss and deliver a rapid-fire succession of jokes and one-liners with impeccable comedic timing.

Styles, who’s co-hosting the week of shows with James Corden, took the late night host’s place and gave an opening monologue that included jabs at Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, and ended with the always-funny pirate jokes.

Watch Styles host the Late Late Show like a boss.

Later in the show, Styles performed “Carolina” from his self-titled debut album.