Win Tickets to See Halsey!

Live 101.5 has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Halsey at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Halloween!
How to Win
Listen to Kaden Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Kaden on Live 101.5 this Monday through Friday!
- Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Halsey!
Event Information
- Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
For more information, click here!