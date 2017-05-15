Win Tickets to See Halsey!

Live 101.5 has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Halsey at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Halloween!

How to Win

Listen to Kaden Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Kaden on Live 101.5 this Monday through Friday!
  • Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Halsey!

Event Information

  • Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
  • Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!

