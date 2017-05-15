Win Tickets to See Halsey!

Live 101.5 has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Halsey at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Halloween!

How to Win

Listen to Kaden Monday through Friday!

Listen to Kaden on Live 101.5 this Monday through Friday!

Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Halsey!

Event Information

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!