Taylor Swift Praises Uncompromising Squad Member Gigi Hadid

By Abby Hassler

Gigi Hadid is arguably one of the most famous models in the world at the moment and a valued member of Taylor Swift’s inner circle.

In a new feature on Hadid in Harper’s Bazaar, Swift discussed their relationship, praising her inclusiveness and clarity of vision.

Weighing in by email, Swift praised her best friend, writing, “As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice. She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people … Gigi’s #1 rule is to treat people the way she’d want to be treated, so she’s on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are, and actually listens to their response. She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that.”