You’ll remember her as the “Not Impressed” face from the 2012 Olympic games.

Woah Mama! She’s showing off the goodies and proudly so (she worked hard for that butt, be proud girl!) Check out the video here, and her response to fans who thought she was hacked.

McKayla Maroney says “music soon” in her Insta bio so it looks like a new career path is forming for this Olympic Athlete.