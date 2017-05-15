Chris Brown concert with the Morning Mess!!! 5-15-17

May 15, 2017 10:16 PM
Filed Under: chris brown, Live 1015, Talking Stick Resort Arena, The Morning Mess

Put your hands up !! The Morning Mess was out at Talking Stick Resort Arena with the Live entourage to hype up the crowd before the big Chris Brown Concert!!! Everyone was dressed in their fine clothes to rock out with the main man Chris Breezy!! We were even able to give away last minute tickets to those lucky listeners!! Things also got crazy when we had a few dance challenges with some talented dancers and they got down and crazy!!! The whole crowd was lit!! Thanks to everyone who came out to get lit with us, and congrats to those last minute winners!!!!!!!

To check out all the pictures, click HERE!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live