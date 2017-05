Photoshop meme to reality because I destroyed my white pair last week. You're welcome, internet. #Ikea pic.twitter.com/Vi1iBV2a69 — Mache Custom Kicks (@MACHE275) May 11, 2017

How… why… when did IKEA become a staple in fashion? I love shopping at IKEA, I mean, who doesn’t? But this whole blue/yellow color scheme is too much for me.