Just now I was talking about the awkward girl fight that happened on The Ellen Show with Giada De Laurentiis… where they cooked clementine and fennel pizza (what kind of caucasian…).

One of the reasons I live for this is how Nicole Kidman kept it 100% real during the whole bit – stating how tough the pizza was and even spit it out. Check out the awkwardness captured and commented on perfectly by TMZ.

No Big Little Lies here!