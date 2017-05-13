EDC Ticket Giveaway at Quick Trip! 5-13-17

The LIVE 101.5 Entourage headed out to Quick Trip on Baseline and 48th St. this afternoon to register our listeners for their chance to win some EDC Tickets!! Yes it’s that time again!! We had a blast out there with everyone who stopped by the tent today to get their name in the drawing as well as sample some delicious Mike and Ike’s and new Monster flavors! We will be registering folks all over the valley so if you would like to win some tickets to this much anticipated festival then make sure to keep listening to LIVE 101.5 because we are revealing which locations we will be heading out to next time! You can also check out the pictures from today’s event right HERE..

