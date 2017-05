Today the LIVE 1015 squad was out with Natasha Castles at Courtesy Chevy off 12 st. & Camelback giving away tickets to see Chris Brown this coming Monday! It was a hot one out there today because of all the amazing deals they had going on today. We not only gave away tickets for Chris Brown but also had samples of the new sour Mike & Ikes! In case you weren’t able to make it out today you can check out all the photos we took HERE!