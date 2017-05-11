Jay Z Just Got Even Richer

Jay Z has signed a 10-year extension with Live Nation, according to Billboard the deal is worth $200 million.

Related: Jay Z Working on a New Album?

“Live Nation and I entered unchartered territory in 2008. Over 9 years, we have traveled the world producing historic music experiences. [Live Nation CEO] Michael Rapino is an industry visionary, and this renewed partnership is a testament to our longstanding relationship and the talented individuals at Live Nation,” the rapper said in a prepared statement. “For the next 10 years, we will continue redefining the live event landscape.”

Just yesterday Fobes released their richest rappers of 2017 list, where Hova ranked second only to Diddy. Looks like Jay’s making moves to take the number one slot for himself in 2018.