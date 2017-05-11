Beyonce in legal battles over Blue Ivy

Hmmmm this one is hard for me to pick a side… Beyonce is trying yet again to trademark her daughter’s name.. Blue Ivy. At first she tried to trade mark just that, “Blue Ivy”, but was denied. Why ? well… there’s already a company with that name! They’ve been around longer than Blue Ivy has too.

So for round two, Beyonce is trying to trademark her daughter’s FULL name, Blue Ivy Carter. However the company has again filed documents to block this from happening.

The company, Blue Ivy, claims that the power-couple aren’t trying to make products with their daughter’s name. But instead are trying to block anyone else from using that name for profit.

Considering this business was around well before Bey’s and Jay’s beybey… I think it’s fair to side with the business. They shouldn’t have any right to trade mark a name already in business.

Hopefully they’ll look into trademarking names BEFORE their twins are born.