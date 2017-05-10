Diddy is 2017’s Richest Rapper, His Net Worth is Massive

By Abby Hassler

Who topped this year’s Forbes Five list of hip-hop’s wealthiest artists? Diddy blew away most his competitors, ranking in at a net worth of around $820 million.

His deal with Ciroc vodka, along with his investment in Revolt network and overall presence in the music industry has boosted his vast fortune. Despite Diddy’s number one spot, Jay Z is growing steadily closer to overtaking him at $810 million.

According to the article, Jay Z’s own wealth has jumped up 30 percent this past year. Sprint recently invested $200 million in the rapper’s Tidal music-streaming service, bringing its valuation up to $600 million.

The other three top-five slots were held by Dr. Dre at $740 million, Birdman at $110 million and Drake with $90 million.