Jennifer Lopez on her relationship with Alex Rodriguez

May 8, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: J-Lo, jennifer Lopez, a rod, alex rodridguez, j-rod

Jennifer Lopez stopped by the Today show and spilled a lot about her relationship with A-Rod. First things first… she loves that he dances. He LOVES to dance in fact. And this really made me laugh… when she was asked what her thoughts are on their new couple nick name… “A-Rod” she was playful and coy. Said she didn’t care about the nick names and that it doesn’t matter to her. HOWEVER … when she was asked what she thinks of “A-Lo” she made a funny face and said she wasn’t into that one as much.

Hahaha can’t blame you one bit!

