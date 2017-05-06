Trucks Only with Decipha! 5-6-17

May 6, 2017 2:16 PM By DECiPHA
Filed Under: chris Brown Tickets, D- Back's Tickets, Decipha, free food, Jessica Jinger, Live 101.5, Trucks Only, Wildlife World Zoo

DJ Decipha and the Live 101.5 Entourage headed out to Trucks Only this morning! We had such a blast with every who came out! Tons of vehicles to look at all in one location! They were also celebrating the businesses grand opening of their service shop! Customers had the opportunity of choosing a Free Oil Change including a multi- point inspection or Free windshield wiper replacement. Of course we also brought along the music and Tom’s BBQ brought along Free Food for everyone! We also gave away so many prizes like Wildlife World Zoo, D- Back’s, and Chris Brown tickets to lucky listeners who stopped by the Live 101.5 tent! We had a great time and we can’t wait to do it again for you guys so come on out to Truck’s Only soon! You can check out the pictures from today’s event right HERE..

