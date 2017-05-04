Halsey Drops Riveting New Single ‘Eyes Closed’

By Abby Hassler

“Now if I keep my eyes closed he looks just like you. But he’ll never stay, they never do,” Halsey sings in her latest single, “Eyes Closed.” This is the third released track off the singer’s upcoming second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, due June 2.

During a recent interview, Halsey revealed the entire album was inspired by a “prolonged, toxic” breakup and sprinkled with Romeo + Juliet imagery.

“I was so obsessed with [Baz Luhrmann’s] Romeo + Juliet and I didn’t make the correlation [that] I loved the film because of what was happening in my real life,” Halsey explained in an interview with Zane Lowe and Luhrmann, who directed the 1996 film. “One day as I was getting to the rising action of the record — the moment where I’m realizing the love is doomed, this like forsaken kind of thing — I realized that that’s why I was so obsessed with the [movie]. Because I felt like I was living it.”

