Paramore Debut New Single ‘Told You So’

By Abby Hassler

Paramore just released their latest single “Told You So” off their upcoming album, After Laughter, which is slated for release May 12.

Related: ‘Jeopardy’ Asks Who is Paramore’s Hayley Williams?

The danceable pop-rock song arrived with a colorful video directed by Aaron Joseph and Paramore’s own Zac Farro. Starting off in a room alone looking longingly out the window, fans find Hayley Williams soon joining her bandmates in a vintage Mercedes driving around dressed in classic French apparel while playing their instruments.

Check out the band’s new earworm below.