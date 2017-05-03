Millennial Home Buyer

May 3, 2017 4:27 PM By Natasha Castles

Basically this is a video of what non-milennials think of current millennials shooting for “too high’ of goals & unrealistic expectations.

The funny part is, today’s millennials are making more money than past generations because of the technology we have come to understand & deeply molded into our lives. We really have the tools to do whatever we want.

A successful YouTuber with a solid following is ranking in $10,000 for every 100,000 views. Selena Gomez can easily rank in 75k per post at a simple minimum. I’m sure the millennial that put this together is stacking up a couple of checks from youtube and has already sold their first property.

But hey, I’m a millennial also; what do I know.

More from Natasha Castles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live