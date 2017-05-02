Selena Gomez & The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Katy Perry & More Shine at 2017 Met Gala

By Annie Reuter

The 2017 Met Gala was held on Monday evening (May 1) in New York City and the event had plenty of star power. While Rihanna stole the red carpet with a Rei Kawakubo-designed Comme des Garçons dress with flower pedals that engulfed her body, she also made waves at the after-party, for which she slipped into something more comfortable — pajamas.

#rihanna #rihannanavy #metgala #afterparty A post shared by ⠺⠑ ⠁⠗⠑ ⠁⠝⠞⠊ (@navyordiebxtch) on May 2, 2017 at 2:47am PDT

Jennifer Lopez also made headlines since the gala marked the first time she and boyfriend Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez walked a red carpet as a couple.

You're never fully dressed without a smile... #metball2017 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

Another famous couple who rocked the event was Selena Gomez and her beau, the Weekend. Gomez wore a Coach gown while her man rocked a blue tux.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on May 1, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

So proud and grateful to @stuartvevers and @coach for tonight. Thank you so much Anna for a beautiful event and for what you do. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 1, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Met Gala co-chair Katy Perry helped host the evening, wearing a jaw-dropping red Maison Margiela ensemble by John Galliano.

Rap trio Migos were also in attendance, sporting matching Versace tuxedos while Frank Ocean posed for a photo with some of his famous friends.