I’m not even a fashion forward person and I still geek out over these outfits. They’re so cool! Definitely a work of art. Here are some Celeb looks from the past.

Beyonce. Need we say more.

Rihanna

Robo-Zayne

Looooved this dress Kendall wore

Emma Watson is classy as ever

I could go on forever. Can’t wait to see how everyone gets art-tastic tonight.