Machine Gun Kelly Drops New Track ‘Let You Go’

By Abby Hassler

Machine Gun Kelly veers further into the pop genre with his latest single “Let You Go” off his upcoming album, Bloom, which arrives May 12.

The track’s lyrics center around a failed relationship MGK is struggling to let go of. This single follows his previously released “At My Best” with Hailee Steinfeld and “Bad Things” with Camila Cabello.

“Woah, woah / She said you need to let me go / Woah, woah / She said I died for you, you’re like my drug but I can’t get high off you / You’re not mine anymore,” MGK sings in the pop-sounding chorus.

Listen to the track below.