Harry Styles Announces 2017 Tour

By Hayden Wright

The first half of 2017 has been kind to Harry Styles. He made his debut as a solo artist, snagged a cover of Rolling Stone and a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden. To promote his self-titled album (which drops May 12), Styles will tour “intimate venues” around the world this fall.

Related: Harry Styles to Spend a Week on ‘The Late Late Show’

The tour kicks off in San Francisco on September 19 with North American stops in L.A., Nashville, New York, Boston and more. On October 25, Styles crosses the pond for European dates including Paris, London and Stockholm. A final leg touches down in Singapore on November 23, meandering through Australia and wrapping up December 8 in Tokyo.

Tickets are available through Harry’s website. See a full list of dates here: