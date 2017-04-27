See The Chainsmokers Performing with Florida Georgia Line

By Robyn Collins
The Chainsmokers invited country artists Florida Georgia Line out for their encore in Cincinnati, Ohio last night (April 26). The two hit-making groups played their collaboration, “Last Day Alive,” which is featured on The ‘Smokers Billboard 200 chart-topping debut Memories… Do Not Open.
The Chainsmokers’ national tour moves on to Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena tonight (April 27), while the country duo’s Smooth Tour heads to North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina.
Check out fan pics from the show:
BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE. THE CHAINSMOKERS & FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE!!! 😭 @TheChainsmokers @FLAGALine https://t.co/nmUtlWDp3T—
ⓔⓡⓘⓒⓐ (@_thatwasEZ_) April 27, 2017
Yooooooo @FLAGALine just helped @TheChainsmokers close out the show. 😱😱😱 #memoriesdonotopen https://t.co/Aw3WhMVJZW—
Rebecca Potzner (@BeckuhBeck) April 27, 2017
@FLAGALine just ended the show with @TheChainsmokers.. #aye #memoriesdonotopen https://t.co/YBx3h4tLYq—
cory (@c_thiel) April 27, 2017
