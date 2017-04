By Radio.com Staff

Kygo and Ellie Goulding have joined forces or the new track “First Time.”

Kygo will look to duplicate the success of his previous single “It’s Ain’t Me,” which features Selena Gomez.

“We were high and we were sober,” Goulding sings on the hook. “We were under, we were over. We were young and now I’m older. But I’d do it all again.”

Check out the “First Time” below.