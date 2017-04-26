Kendrick Lamar at L.A.’s Staples Center to Hear ‘Humble’ During NBA Playoffs

By Robyn Collins
Kendrick Lamar’s single was chosen as the official theme song for the 2017 NBA Playoffs, so it’s no surprise he was able to get courtside seats.
The rapper showed up at the Staples Center to watch the Los Angeles Clippers play the Utah Jazz Tuesday night (April 25).
K. Dot watched with pride as his song “Humble,” played over the speakers and the crowd cheered. In other news, his team fell to the Jazz 96-92, but Lamar still had a blast.
Even the LA Police Commissioner revealed he was a fan of Lamar’s music.
