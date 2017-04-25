Sony Music Cuts Ties with Dr. Luke: Report

April 25, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: dr. luke, kesha

By Radio.com Staff

Sony Music has ended its partnership with Lukasz Gottwald, better known as Dr. Luke, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The producer has been under scrutiny due to his ongoing legal battle with his one-time protege Kesha. Kesha has accused Dr. Luke of sexual and mental abuse. Dr. Luke has denied those claims and filed a countersuit for defamation.

There has been no official comment from Sony, Dr. Luke or Kesha at this time.

 

