Ellie Goulding Reunites with Ex-Boyfriend Midair at ‘Magic Mike Live’

By Abby Hassler

Apparently, Ellie Goulding spent her evening on Earth Day (April 22) straddling a ripped male dancer during the “Magic Mike Live” show in Las Vegas.

Related: Ellie Goulding Explains Why She Suffered Panic Attacks

TMZ reports Goulding attended the production over the weekend and ran into her ex, Jackson Williams, who is a dancer for the show. During a segment called “air f—,” Williams pulls up a bachelorette to ride him in mid-air for the show’s provocative airborne stunt.

Instead, Williams invited Goulding onstage for the suspended ride. It seems like Goulding didn’t mind?

Jackson was one of Goulding’s backup dancers for her Delirium world tour.

Watch the video below.