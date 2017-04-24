Win Tickets to Kendrick Lamar!

Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Kendrick Lamar

Check out below for how you can win a pair of tickets!

How to Win

Listen To The Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!

Tune into the Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: July 12, 2017

Venue:Gila River Arena

Address: 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

For more information, click here!