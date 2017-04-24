Win Tickets to Kendrick Lamar!

Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Kendrick Lamar
Check out below for how you can win a pair of tickets!
How to Win
Listen To The Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!
- Tune into the Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: July 12, 2017
- Venue:Gila River Arena
- Address: 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305
