Kendrick Lamar to Drop More Music?

By Abby Hassler

Last week, some fans bought into a theory developed on Reddit that Kendrick Lamar would release an additional album on Easter Sunday (April 16) following the recent release of DAMN.

Related: Kid Capri on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’: There’s ‘A Whole Bunch of Stuff We Didn’t Use Yet’

Though this day passed without a surprise album release, Lamar revealed over Instagram Live yesterday (April 20) that he has “some more music.”

The rapper was at an album signing in his native city of Compton, California, when he dropped the exciting news. Whether or not Lamar intends to drop the new music in the near future is not yet confirmed or certain.

But most fans would agree, sooner would be better.

Check out the video below.