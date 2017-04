One of the best events I’ve done with Live 101.5

From the moment we arrived to Slangin’ Sound & Tint, we knew it was going to be a good time. The crowd welcome the Live 101.5 crew with a loud scream. They were very excited to see us and Joey Boy. It was hot out there but we kept it cool and gave everything on the Live 101.5 table. From Titters all the way to a entire sound system.

We had a blast out there, Thanks to the City of Mesa and Slangin’ Sound & Tint for having us out there.

