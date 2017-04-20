Skrillex lands himself in some cuffs because of his fancy pants Tesla

The headline isn’t even the most “eye-roll” part of this story either… So let’s start by saying he didn’t get arrested… just cuffed and cited for loud music and for not having his driver’s license on him. And let’s end by saying he was playing HIS OWN MUSIC. I get the whole “love yourself” thing but I mean really.. hahaha I thought it was so funny that he got cited for bumpin’ his own song too loud. Check his tweets over the incident below.
Skrillex lands himself in some cuffs because of his fancy pants TeslaApril 20, 2017 1:50 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 17: Skrillex attends day two of TAO, Beauty & Essex, Avenue and Luchini LA Grand Opening on March 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for TAO)