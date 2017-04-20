#Kidtopia Festival For Kids- Info - Tickets

Skrillex lands himself in some cuffs because of his fancy pants Tesla

April 20, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: arrested, Cops, cuffed, elon musk, model x, Pulled Over, Skrillex, tesla

The headline isn’t even the most “eye-roll” part of this story either… So let’s start by saying he didn’t get arrested… just cuffed and cited for loud music and for not having his driver’s license on him. And let’s end by saying he was playing HIS OWN MUSIC. I get the whole “love yourself” thing but I mean really.. hahaha I thought it was so funny that he got cited for bumpin’ his own song too loud. Check his tweets over the incident below.

