Wale Calls Kendrick Lamar One of Top 5 Rappers of All Time

By Robyn Collins

Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar has been called “one of the top five rappers of all-time,” by D.C. native, Wale.

The rapper was discussing the online debate of Eminem vs. Kendrick when he shared his thoughts, “As far as executing, writing rhymes, and telling a story, [Kendrick is] one of the top five rappers of all-time,” he told RevoltTV.

While Wale acknowledges the undeniable prowess of Marshall Mathers, he remains loyal to Lamar.

Wale credits Kendrick’s lyrical ability as well as his power and weight because K. Dot is loved by mainstream and the streets. Watch his comments below: