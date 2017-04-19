#Kidtopia Festival For Kids- Info - Tickets

Kim Kardashian gets the flu, loses weight from it, acknowledges that and the world freaks out

April 19, 2017 11:36 AM
I’m not a Kardashian defender by any means… but this is just stupid. Everyone got real mad at Kim K for a tweet saying something along the lines of… glad I got the flu before the Met – 6 pounds down  – the tweet has since been deleted because of internet backlash… but REALLY.

Come on now… she wasn’t saying you should get the flu to lose weight. We ALL know how terrible it feels to get the flu. Feels like being on your death bed. So let’s all just simmer down, and let her enjoy the ONE part of the flu that doesn’t suck. It was a harmless tweet. -.-

