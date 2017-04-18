Kendrick Lamar Drops ‘DNA.’ Music Video Starring Don Cheadle

By Abby Hassler

“Kendrick Lamar, two first names, huh. What the f— is up with that?” Don Cheadle asked Kendrick Lamar in the rapper’s new music video for “DNA.,” off his latest album, DAMN.

The video features Cheadle interrogating Lamar, only to become “possessed” by the music and proceeds to lip-sync to the track, battling back and forth on lyrics with Lamar.

Directed by Nabil and the Little Homies, which is Lamar’s video-directing alias with Dave Free, the clip then shifts to a fast moving montage that includes Kendrick in a coffin. The video concludes with Schoolboy Q walking toward the camera and punching it.

Watch the (NSFW) video below.