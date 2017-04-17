WIN TICKETS TO CHRIS BROWN!

Live 101.5 has your chance at a pair of tickets to see the Party Rock Tour with with Chris Brown, Fabolous. O.T. Genasis and Kap G!
How to Win
Listen to Jeana during Eat to the Beat Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Jeana this Monday through Friday
- When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-1015
- Be the selected caller, and you win tickets!
Event Information
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2017
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
For more information on Chris Brown, click here!