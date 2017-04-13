Bleachers Announce New Album ‘Gone Now’

By Radio.com Staff

Bleachers (aka Jack Antonoff) has announced his new album Gone Now will be released on June 2.

In a series of tweets, Antonoff revealed the album’s title, cover art, release date and tracklisting.

Check out all the posts below.

1 Dream of Mickey Mantle

2 Goodmorning

3 Hate That You Know Me

4 Don’t Take the Money

5 All My Heroes

6 Everybody Lost Somebody

7 Let’s Get Married

8 Goodbye

9 Nothing Is U

10 I’m Ready to Move On / Mickey Mantle Reprise

11 Foreign Girls