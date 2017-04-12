Ringo Starr Confirms The Beatles are Bigger than Justin Bieber

By Abby Hassler

Who is bigger? The Beatles or Justin Bieber?

When TMZ caught up with Ringo Starr, a reporter presented the iconic musician with a seemingly challenging question, “If The Beatles and Justin Bieber were touring together in their prime, who would open?”

“Justin,” Starr quickly confirmed. TMZ followed up, asking “Beatles all the way, right?” Starr nodded and responded, “All the way brother.”

“But we love Justin,” Starr continued. “That’s the second question I’m not going to answer.”

Watch the video below. There’s even a Joe Walsh cameo.