It must have been a pretty amazing party to have both Rhianna and Drake in the same household in Los Angeles, but the old lovers were anything but amazed to see each other as they continued to ignore each other for the duration of the party. Check out the article and video that was caught on SnapChat below!

http://www.complex.com/music/2017/04/drake-rihanna-kids-birthday-party?utm_campaign=musictw&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social